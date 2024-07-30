Dawdling Arsenal, Liverpool told ‘time is up’ to sign ‘Barcelona bound’ sensation

William Gallas has warned the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool that they are ‘too late’ when it comes to capturing one of the stars of Euro 2024 this summer.

The Gunners, in particular, have been tracking Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams for the whole of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool and Chelsea also mentioned as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old attacker had an outstanding Euros in Germany as Spain came away with the top prize, scoring the opener in the final against Germany in Berlin.

However, former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Gallas had told the former to give up on any hope of bringing the flying winger to The Emirates, and he does not rate Liverpool or Chelsea’s chances of doing a deal either.

Quizzed about the Gunners’ interest in Williams, Gallas revealed there is only one place the attacker will end up. He told Gambling Zone: “Too late!

“Sorry Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool fans, or fans of any club that have been linked with Nico Williams, you’re too late.

“He is going to go to Barcelona. I’m sure Barcelona is going to try to do everything they can to get that boy, especially when you see the relationship that he has with Lamine Yamal.

“They are two players that complement each other perfectly on the pitch and off it, they look like they’re really great friends. They’re always together.”

Marca reports that Williams has decided to spend at least one more season at Bilbao despite the interest from clubs in Spain and England.

The talented attacker has scored 20 goals and provided 26 assists across 122 games for the Basque Country side to date.

Williams shuts out transfer noise

Discussing his future and interest from other clubs during the Euros, Williams said: “In the end, my brother (Bilbao team-mate Inaki Williams) is a very important person for me. He has lived a similar situation to mine.

“He has also had offers from outside Athletic Bilbao, but I said that I didn’t want to know anything about what comes from outside, about signings or stories. They know what I am like, the personality I have, and I don’t like to know because I get distracted easily. I prefer to focus on one thing and go for it.

“Because if one thing or another comes to me, in the end my head doesn’t work very well. My agent, my parents and my family know me perfectly and they know that I don’t want to hear anything until the Euros are over.”

Well, the Euros are over now, so speculation will continue – even if Williams is committed to Bilbao for another campaign.

The player is currently on holiday after his efforts in Germany but is expected back soon as Bilbao begin the new LaLiga season with a home clash against Getafe on Thursday August 15.