Liverpool have seen a lethal forward option they were confirmed to be interested in pass them by after Man Utd indirectly helped another club’s pursuit.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been tentatively linked with several players tipped to bolster their forward ranks. Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could both see their Anfield careers conclude this summer. Furthermore, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are facing an enforced mid-season absence due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

As such, Liverpool were touted as potential suitors for the likes of Domenico Berardi and Donyell Malen.

Indeed, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the Reds were in the frame for PSV Eindhoven’s Malen.

The 22-year-old bagged 27 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last year. A report earlier in July suggested Liverpool talks were underway with Malen’s agent, Mino Raiola.

However, another contender to land the Dutchman quickly emerged – Borussia Dortmund.

With Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Man Utd seemingly inevitable, Dortmund identified Malen as an ideal replacement. Personal terms were reportedly agreed in mid July. That left PSV’s valuation of €30m as the final hurdle to overcome with Dortmund only offering €25m at the time.

Now, with Sancho’s £73m move completed and a place in the forwards now vacant, Dortmund have reportedly met PSV’s demands. As such, they will beat Liverpool to his signature for the full €30m.

That is according to Romano, who claimed the deal will be announced once a medical is passed. The Italian reiterated Liverpool had interest in the forward, though their inaction has allowed Dortmund to step in.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Liverpool eyeing dynamic option to prevent deja vu

Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly showing an interest in signing impressive Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz this summer.

Calciomercato claims that Liverpool are monitoring the 21-year-old despite already signing Ibrahima Konate this window.

The report states that the Pole loves a tackle and is a very good reader of the game. In 19 games Serie A outings last season he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, three clearances and 0.7 blocks per game.

He joined Cagliari in January 2019 for just £3.5million. And Calcio adds that Walukiewicz will cost Liverpool £8m to land his signature. The potential signing would also almost certainly signal the end of Nat Phillips’ time at Liverpool too.

The 24-year-old had an impressive season for the Reds as cover last term. However, Brighton are keen to secure a deal for around £15m, with Burnley, Southampton, Newcastle and Leverkusen in Germany also keen.

READ MORE: Carragher storms to Liverpool defence after stating why Wijnaldum really left