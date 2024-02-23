De Bruyne decision made as Man City brace for huge Saudi bid; Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham superstars also wanted

Kevin De Bruyne has decided whether to accept a new challenge in Saudi Arabia

Kevin De Bruyne has already made up his mind on whether to ditch Manchester City for a lucrative late-career switch to Saudi Arabia, while reports have also named superstars from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham who’ll be targeted.

The Saudi Pro League spent heavily last summer in their quest to build up the profile of football in Saudi Arabia. The bulk of major signings came at four clubs – Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli. Those are the quartet owned and run by the Public Investment Fund.

However, while the SPL were successful in luring the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane to the country, their business is far from concluded.

Indeed, Al-Ittihad verbally bid £150m for Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah last summer. New and potentially improved bids are set to test the Reds once again at season’s end.

Now, according to reports from the Times and Football Transfers, Salah is by no means alone in being targeted by Saudi sides.

Firstly, the Times listed City’s De Bruyne as well as Casemiro of Man Utd as being wanted men. Football Transfers echoed those claims while also adding Tottenham captain Son Heung-min to the Saudi wishlist.

Regarding De Bruyne, Football Transfers reported the Belgian midfielder’s mind is already made up and he WILL NOT make the switch.

The 32-year-old will turn 33 in the summer and has begun to struggle with injuries of late.

Nonetheless, the report claimed De Bruyne believes he still has plenty to give for arguably the world’s best club side in Man City and hopes to add to his already bulging trophy cabinet.

It’s claimed Man City could receive bids in excess of £100m for their midfield talisman. Whether they would be receptive to a sale isn’t stated, though from the player’s perspective it’s made clear De Bruyne does not want to leave the treble winners.

Man Utd receptive to Casemiro sale?

But according to the Times, the story could be different regarding Man Utd’s Casemiro specifically.

They state the Brazilian veteran could be part of a major squad shake-up during Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first window at the helm. The inference in the report is Man Utd may be open to cashing in if an offer too good to refuse is tabled.

Casemiro has formed a fine midfield pairing with youngster Kobbie Mainoo of late. However, question marks are beginning to be raised over Casemiro’s mobility for the holding midfield role.

The Daily Mail recently highlighted the fact Casemiro is being dribbled past twice as much as in his final season with Real Madrid.

Casemiro is also making less tackles compared to his superb debut season at Old Trafford, with his count dropping from 3.7 per 90 minutes in 2022/23 to 2.8 this campaign.

By contrast, Liverpool and Tottenham will be reluctant in the extreme to part ways with Salah and Son respectively.

Like Casemiro, both players are the wrong side of 30. However, unlike Casemiro, they’re showing no signs of slowing down and have been at the peak of their powers this season.

