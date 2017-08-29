De Bruyne encourages Man City to tie up Alexis Sanchez deal

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that he would love to have Alexis Sanchez as his teammate.

The Belgian reflected on his drawn-out move to the Etihad Stadium two years ago, hinting that the Chile star should stay patient.

De Bruyne penned a six-year deal back in 2015 when he joined the Sky Blues on a reported club-record £55million deal.

“In my transfer I was waiting a long time. Every training session in Germany was open, so every time the camera is on you,” the former Wolfsburg man revealed.

“It’s a bit annoying because I was pretty sure I was signing for City but I had to wait two or three weeks and every time you go home it’s like ‘what’s happening?’ They say ‘oh you can go.’ Then say no you’re staying. It can be very annoying.”

De Bruyne believes that signing Alexis Sanchez would cap off a good summer of business.

“He’s a very good player. If he can come to us it’ll be a good addition. City’s doing business perfectly this summer and if they want him they will try everything to get him.”