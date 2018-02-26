De Bruyne on why Man City made little fuss over cup success

Kevin De Bruyne is already focusing on helping Manchester City to more trophy success after explaining why their Carabao Cup celebrations were kept to a minimum.

Pep Guardiola collected his first silverware in England as his side blew Arsenal away to win 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Our Monday Verdict reflects on a catastrophic afternoon for Arsenal, while our readers were also scathing in their assessment of their performance.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring with a smart finish before captain Vincent Kompany doubled the lead after the interval, with David Silva rounding off a sound beating for the Gunners.

It was a tremendous reaction from Manchester City to crashing out of the FA Cup at League One Wigan just six days earlier.

That ended all talk of Guardiola’s side winning a quadruple this season but they remain heavy favourites to lift the Premier League title – boasting a 13-point lead over neighbours Manchester United with a game in hand – while they are also in the running to win a maiden Champions League title.

With such lofty ambitions, De Bruyne admitted the Wembley celebrations were somewhat muted as the players prepare for a league clash with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

“It was quite mellow,” he said when asked about the dressing room after the game.

“It is very nice to win but it is just the beginning, we still have a lot to play for and Thursday is another game.

“It is very nice to already have a title in the bag, we have had a wonderful season until now and I think we fully deserved it.

“Now we have to go on and try to win the Premier League and do well in the Champions League.”

All three of the goals came from players who have been at Manchester City before Guardiola arrived at the Etihad Stadium and set about overhauling the squad with a massive budget.

Guardiola himself praised the effect the likes of Kompany, Silva and Aguero have on the squad and De Bruyne echoed the sentiments of his manager.

“I think they help the younger lads to focus on what they have to do,” he added.

“Obviously they have been so, so long for the club so everybody knows their value, it was a very good performance from the team and it was nice to win this one.

“A lot of young players didn’t win a lot in their career. So it will help them to get the experience of playing this game, the way you need to handle it, the way you need to end it, yes it will help them in the end.”

