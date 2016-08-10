De Bruyne eyes successful partnership with new Man City recruit

Kevin de Bruyne is looking forward to providing goals for new summer signing Leroy Sane and has given his Premier League title predictions.

Sane is one of eight fresh faces brought in by manager Pep Guardiola over the course of pre-season, and the £37m capture from Schalke is the man that the Belgian is looking forward to playing with the most.

“Leroy Sane is a class player. I want him to shine with my assists,” De Bruyne told Sport Bild. “My aim is the title. To reach this it’s important we have new players like Sane or Gundogan.”

De Bruyne also expects the Premier League heavyweights to be back fighting at the top of the Premier League table again following Leicester City’s shock runaway success in the last campaign.

“Manchester United is strong again with Pogba and Ibrahimovic,” he added.

“Players like these help the league. But I think Chelsea and Arsenal will be strong, too.”

On the transfer front there could be two players set to leave the Etihad before the window closes, with Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony both recently linked with moves away.