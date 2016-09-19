De Bruyne had ‘agreed terms’ to join Klopp at Dortmund – report

Kevin de Bruyne was reportedly ‘very close’ to joining Jurgen Klopp from Chelsea, but while he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Kristof Terreur of Belgian paper HLN states that De Bruyne had agreed personal terms with the German giants ahead of a proposed move, but Chelsea rejected the deal.

The 25-year-old instead moved to a Bundesliga rival, and allegedly admitted that he regretted not following his gut and pushing for a move to BVB.

The midfielder could have linked up with current teammate Ilkay Gundogan at Dortmund, but instead made the £17m switch to VfL Wolfsburg.

Having arrived at the Etihad Stadium following a club record £55m move, Kevin de Bruyne has settled perfectly into Pep Guardiola’s team, playing a pivotal role in their start.

In an exclusive interview, De Bruyne told Sky Sports earlier in September how he has adjusted to Guardiola’s style.

“It has been a good three weeks for us. The way we try to play is very positive and it’s really enjoyable for the players to play in this kind of system, where you play nice football. It helps also when you win.

“My position is totally different from last year. It’s not too defensive, but I know I will be more of a creator but have to help my team-mates up front more to get them the ball. They will do more of the finishing this year but I really enjoy it so far.

“Everything needs time, we have the same with Belgium. It takes time in training for Pep to get what he wants tactically, but it’s really nice and you see the spaces opening up, then you know why you’re doing it.”