De Bruyne makes Salah admission in Player of Year voting

Mohamed Salah is “probably” going to win the PFA Player of the Year award, according to his main rival for the gong, Kevin De Bruyne.

Salah and De Bruyne are the two frontrunners to claim the prestigious accolade after brilliant individual performances in the Premier League this season. The six nominees for the award were announced on Saturday.

De Bruyne was the long-term favourite to win the award, but the Belgian has struggled to keep up his phenomenal form while Salah has continued to improve as the season has progressed.

The Egyptian netted his 30th league goal of the season and 40th in all competitions against Bournemouth on Saturday, and De Bruyne expects him to receive the accolade.

“I think if you can choose nobody from our team, I think he deserves it,” he told NBC Sports.

“Probably he’s going to win it anyway. He’s been remarkable and to compete with someone that’s scored that many goals, you’re not going to win.

“I’m very satisfied with my performance this year, with the team.

“For me, I think if I could vote personally, I would vote for David [Silva]. The situation he had this year with his little son and always being away, no training, and performed the way he did, it’s been incredible.

“But if Salah gets it, he deserves it as well.”

