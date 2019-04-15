De Bruyne reveals the Man City player he expected to be a d*ckhead

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he thought Raheem Sterling ‘would be a d*ckhead’ upon his arrival at Manchester City.

Both players moved to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2015, as De Bruyne arrived from Wolfsburg for £55m and Sterling came from Liverpool for £44million.

The Belgian has admitted that upon his arrival in Manchester he had heard about Sterling’s so-called ‘reputation’ through the media – but that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“Before I came to Manchester City, I didn’t really know what to make of this Raheem Sterling guy,” the Belgium midfielder wrote in a piece in The Players’ Tribune.

“I had never met him, and from what I’d read about him…I thought he was going to be a very different character.

“The tabloids were always claiming that he was arrogant. So I guess I thought he’d be…what do the English call it? A bit of a d***head, maybe?

“They said Raheem was this flashy guy who left Liverpool for money. They said I was ‘the Chelsea reject’. They said we were difficult characters.

“Then I got to City and I actually met Raheem, and we’d talk a bit after training, and I thought, ‘Wait, this guy seems really cool? What’s the story here?’

“I really got to know Raheem, and I recognised what a smart and genuine person he is. He couldn’t be more different.

“This is the real truth: Raheem is one of the nicest, most humble guys I’ve met in football.”