De Bruyne’s Alexis Sanchez slip confirms worst-kept secret

The worst-kept secret in football has been “let out of the bag” by Kevin de Bruyne after he inadvertently confirmed Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City had been agreed.

Widespread reports have suggested that the Chile international is heading out of the Arsenal exit door this January in favour of a move to the Premier League leaders.

However, there has been no confirmation of a deal from either club, and negotiations are believed to be ongoing.

That hasn’t stopped De Bruyne weighing in on the rumours though, and according to his latest interview it appears to be a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ Sanchez joins.

“He’s a very good player,” he told reporters.

“Obviously we will see what happens in this transfer period. We don’t have to [think] about that anyway. If a good player comes to us that is better, if he doesn’t come we do it with the team we have.

“We are in a good period already, the whole season. Everybody is doing a good job. When he comes he will add something to the team.”

The Belgian himself is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new six-year deal at City.

According to Goal.com, his basic salary and bonuses have already been agreed, and that only the value of his image rights is left to be negotiated.

“We are still in negotiations,” De Bruyne continued.

“I am waiting for an offer from the club but my agent has been on holiday for three weeks. There is nothing really new for the moment.”

Asked if it will be finalised soon, he replied: “Probably. I’m not in a hurry. I still have three-and-a-half years on the contract.”

It was then put to him that City are willing to offer him a big pay-rise: “Yes, OK! I cannot complain for the moment. Obviously we will see what happens. Negotiations are going good but they are going quietly. That is the way I think it should be.”