De Gea asks Ramos to help push through Real Madrid move

Manchester United star David De Gea has reportedly asked Sergio Ramos to help him join Real Madrid.

The pair are currently on international duty with Spain, having beaten Italy 3-0 on Saturday before winning 8-0 at Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim that De Gea has his heart set on a move to Madrid and he wants Ramos to try and broker a deal behind the scenes.

The report adds that while Real president Florentino Perez tried to bring the United ‘keeper to the Bernabeu this summer, Zinedine Zidane blocked the deal.

De Gea came close to moving to Los Blancos in 2015, with Keylor Navas set to go the other way, however the deal broke down late in the transfer window.

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon insisted that there is no need for Real to pursue De Gea as they already have a top-class goalkeeper in Keylor Navas.

Speaking to Marca, the 39-year-old said: “Real Madrid have not lacked anything over the past 10 years, as they have bought the best footballers.

“Keylor Navas is a great goalkeeper, despite what some say.

“They have won two Champions Leagues with him and he has often been important on the way to winning them.

“I don’t believe there is a need to sign [De Gea], as the results have shown that they are winning as it is,” added Buffon.