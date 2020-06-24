De Gea warned that Dean Henderson is bearing down on Man Utd spot

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood says Dean Henderson has what it takes to oust David de Gea from his spot between the Manchester United posts.

De Gea has been one of United‘s best players since his 2011 move, winning four Player of the Year awards.

The last award, however, came in 2018 and since then his form has dropped.

Indeed, in March he made his seventh error leading to a Premier League goal since the start of last season. That was the league’s joint-worst record at the time, alongside that boasted by Jordan Pickford.

And despite signing a new contract in September, his future between the sticks is in question. United loanee Henderson is due back at Old Trafford this summer and currently has 11 top-flight clean sheets – the joint-best record this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norwood insisted that Henderson would be worthy of replacing De Gea.

“Definitely, he’s proven himself this season, he’s up there with most clean sheets in the league so he’s obviously doing something right,” Norwood said.

“I’ve read a few things from different people and I do agree that there would be a lot more pressure on him going and playing as Manchester United’s No.1 rather than Sheffield United’s – the scrutiny he would be under being England’s No.1 as well.

“I’m sure Hendo can handle that. He’s sure of himself, he’s very confident.”

Norwood added: “I’m delighted he’s staying until the end of the season to help us, I have no doubt over the next [eight] games he will pick up some points for us.

“Next season is next season, we are not looking that far ahead.”

SOLSKJAER’S STERN DE GEA DEFENCE

Despite the speculation, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains steadfast with his support for De Gea.

In Tuesday’s press conference, he insisted that the Spaniard remains “the best goalkeeper in the world”.

However, Solskjaer added that he believes Henderson will one day become United’s number one choice.

Henderson received his first England call-up in November and was in line for a spot at the postponed Euro 2020 Championships.

