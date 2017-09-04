De Gea discusses Man Utd future and alternative career choices

David De Gea has revealed he could have become a professional sportsman in one of two other fields – but insists he is more than happy with life at Manchester United.

The Spain star is widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers and is regularly linked with a return to his homeland with Real Madrid.

But having won seven top honours during his time at United, whom he joined in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, De Gea believes his ambitions are well served at Old Trafford.

When asked what it is like to be spoken of as one of the best in the world, De Gea told MUTV: “Of course, you feel really proud when people think this about you.

“It’s really good, but I like to keep my focus, keep working hard and doing my best.

“To be fair, when you are really young, you don’t think about the future too much, you just want to play with your friends.

“When you get older, you start to dream about being there, about being at a top team.

“So of course it’s a dream to be at a team like Manchester United.”

De Gea, 26, suggests there were points when he could have chosen tennis or basketball over football.

When asked when he realised he was a top keeper, De Gea added: ”It’s difficult, I don’t know. I never thought that when I was young.

“Maybe when I was 15 or 16 years old, I started feeling better, thinking that I could play at a high level.

“At the same time, I was also playing tennis and things like that, but I was always better at football. I played some basketball too, but football is what I love.”