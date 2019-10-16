David De Gea’s injury is not thought to be serious – but the goalkeeper appears certain to miss out on Sunday’s huge tussle between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Spanish stopper is due to arrive back in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon for a full assessment on the abductor muscle strain he sustained while on duty for Spain in Sweden on Tuesday evening.

The goalkeeper was eventually forced off after an hour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm and could now face being ruled out of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday – a match vital for both sides, but perhaps more so for United with the team just two points clear of the relegation zone and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under increasing pressure.

De Gea hobbled out of the Euro 2020 qualifier following an innocuous-looking incident, having immediately grabbed his the back of his thigh after clearing a back pass from his own player.

He sat on the ground in his six-yard box before making his own way off the pitch accompanied by the Spanish medical team.

According to the Daily Mirror, however, the early indications are that he has not suffered a serious injury – but he’s unlikely to feature this weekend against Jurgen Klopp’s 100% visitors, while he also seems likely to sit out United’s next few fixtures too.

As per the report, initial assessments claim De Gea has sustained a groin strain, rather than a full muscle tear, with the player likely to be also sidelined for next week’s Europa League tie away to Partizan Belgrade, the Premier League trio to Norwich and United’s Carabao Cup tie away to Chelsea the following midweek – meaning a minimum two-week absence for the keeper.

De Gea’s absence will mean Sergio Romero deputising in goal and while the Argentine is more than capable, the loss of De Gea will prove another untimely blow for United who already have injury doubts over several stars.

Asked about the injury in his post-match press conference, Moreno said: “He had pain in the abductor muscle but he received treatment at half-time and wanted to keep playing. He gave us his word, but in the end he couldn’t continue.”

United, however, have received some good news with one Solskjaer favourite expected to return to the matchday squad for the clash with the Merseysiders.