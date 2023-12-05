De Gea greenlights stunning Newcastle deal as Ten Hag doubts spark Man Utd move for £70m Onana upgrade

David de Gea is open to joining Newcastle, though his wife could veto the move, while Manchester United are primed to battle Chelsea for a £70m-rated upgrade on Andre Onana or Robert Sanchez, per reports.

De Gea, 33, has been without a club since leaving Manchester United as a free agent to begin the summer. The Spanish veteran has received significant interest and per The Daily Mail, rejected the chance to earn £500,000-a-week at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Explaining why, the newspaper claimed De Gea’s decision was influenced by his wife Edurne who was not keen on moving to the middle east.

Since then, a remarkable return to English football has come into view after Nick Pope sustained a long-term shoulder injury.

The Newcastle stopper dislocated his shoulder after falling awkwardly in the 1-0 victory over Man Utd on Saturday. Surgery is required and the expectation is Pope could miss between four to five months of action.

Eddie Howe can call upon Martin Dubravka as well as Loris Karius in Pope’s absence. According to The Telegraph, Howe is prepared to give Dubravka the month of December to prove a new signing is not required.

The Slovakian will therefore be given as many as seven matches to stake his claim. Fixtures against Everton, Tottenham, AC Milan (UCL), Fulham, Chelsea (League Cup), Luton and Nottingham Forest round out the year.

However, should Dubravka falter or Newcastle experience defensive problems, The Telegraph claim a move for De Gea will be explored.

De Gea ‘open’ to joining Newcastle

What’s more, the outlet state they’ll find De Gea a receptive transfer target. Indeed, it’s reported the Spaniard ‘ is open to a move to Newcastle United’.

De Gea’s wife may yet have a part to play in shaping her husband’s future. The report is keen to stress Edurne ‘is keen to remain in Spain’ where the couple currently reside.

TEAMtalk has learned Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is the second high profile option Newcastle will consider if signing a new stopper in January.

However, the De Gea deal is the likelier of the two at this stage given he’s unattached. We also learned Newcastle have already made initial contacts with the Gestifute agency that represents De Gea.

Man Utd to replace Onana?

The Telegraph suggest De Gea’s potential move to Newcastle would ruffle feathers at Old Trafford. It’s claimed the manner of De Gea’s exit at the hands of Erik ten Hag ‘did not go down well with some of his former United team-mates.’

Ten Hag elected to sever ties in favour of signing a goalkeeper who can also make an impact with his feet. Andre Onana was that man, though the 27-year-old has struggled with his hands thus far.

Ten Hag has publicly backed his underfire stopper, but according to French outlet FootMercato, the Dutchman’s private views differ from those he’s putting forward in public.

FootMercato claimed Ten Hag ‘is not convinced by Andre Onana’ and put Man Utd among four Euro giants on the trail of Mike Maignan. The other three clubs named were Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Maignan, 28, was named Serie A goalkeeper of the year in AC Milan’s title winning campaign of 2021/22. He’s also France’s undisputed No 1 since succeeding Hugo Lloris who retired from international football after the Qatar World Cup.

FootMercato reported talks between Milan and Maignan over a lucrative new contract have hit a brick wall. The keeper wishes to be paid like the world class player he is, though Milan are reluctant to open their wallet.

As such, the vultures are beginning to circle and Man Utd are reportedly among those courting the expensive Frenchman.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea will provide stiff competition if it becomes apparent Maignan can leave Milan. The Frenchman could cost as much as £70m to lure away from the San Siro.

