De Gea lifts lid on Man Utd future amid contract rumours

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is very happy at the club, but refused to discuss any questions regarding a new contract with the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in June 2019, with United possessing the option to extend by a further year beyond 2019 should they choose activate the clause.

“Just being part of this club is special in itself,” De Gea told Sky Sports when asked about the extended contract.

“Being a player and a part of this club is special, so when you get to wear the shirt, you go to away games, that’s something you are always proud of and is very special.

“Being part of such a great club like Manchester United fills you with emotion and you gradually realise how much the club means to the fans and the people who work here.

“They really live for the game, so that does become part of you and you can only appreciate that having spent time here.”