De Gea makes his excuses for blunder in thrilling Portugal draw

David De Gea attempted to claim that his blunder in Spain’s World Cup draw with Portugal came from a “difficult ball”.

De Gea allowed a low, long-range shot from Cristiano Ronaldo to squirm under him just when Spain were on top during their 3-3 draw.

“This can happen. It’s a mistake,” said the Manchester United goalkeeper.

“We put on our gloves and go out into the field and we know how difficult it is.

“I count on the support of the coach and my colleagues to continue. I will stay calm. It was a difficult ball, I’ll keep training and try to do things right. I haven’t killed anyone.”

His club manager Jose Mourinho said on Russia Today: “He’s my boy. It hurts me to say but he knows, he knows, it’s a bad mistake.

“But that happens to the best, the good thing with the best is he will be there next match, not afraid.”

