De Gea asks Man Utd to target three top European-based stars

David De Gea reportedly wants Manchester United to sign three top European stars this summer to convince him to snub a move to Real Madrid.

Real are expected to continue their almost seasonal pursuit of De Gea at the end of the campaign, with the United stopper’s current contract expiring in the summer of 2019.

The Red Devils do have the option of extending that deal by a further year, but they are still hoping to convince the world-class stopper to a agree a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

However, according to reports in Spain, De Gea has told the club the three players they should sign to strengthen the team and also convince him to stay.

Don Balon states that Barcelona centre-half Samuel Umtiti, whose contract situation is still not sorted at the Nou Camp, is one of those targets and has a current buyout clause of £53million.

The report goes on to suggest that two Juventus stars are also on the Spain star’s wish-list.

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala and midfielder Miralem Pjanic are the two names in question, with De Gea said to be convinced that if all three arrive then United can be a huge power in Europe once again.