De Gea on Zlatan and how Mourinho has reshaped Man Utd

David de Gea has hailed the impact of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United and discussed the way Jose Mourinho has re-nosed his squad.

United signed Ibrahimovic on a free transfer earlier this summer and the experienced striker took all of four minutes to score a bicycle kick in his friendly debut against Galatasaray in front of his Swedish fans on Saturday.

And his impact at United has already been noted by Wayne Rooney, while De Gea was also quick to praise the Swede.

“It’s really good to have Zlatan already here, training with the team,” De Gea told MUTV.

“You can see he’s a top player, he’s massive, very big, with a lot of quality and of course he is a top striker.

“I think he will settle in very quickly.

“You can look and it seems like he has been playing here many years already and the same with the other guys we’ve signed.”

De Gea on Mourinho

Mourinho’s aggressive restructuring of his United squad has also impressed De Gea, the 25-year-old adding: “They are playing really well, their training has been top and I think that we have signed really good players,” De Gea said.

“That gives us more energy when you see players like them coming to Manchester and now we have to train all together, trying to be fit as soon as possible and now we’re going to play the first game against Leicester City with the Community Shield up for grabs.”