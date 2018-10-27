De Gea responds to Jose Mourinho claims about Man Utd future

David de Gea has insisted that his concentration is on winning games for Manchester United and not his contract situation.

The Spain stopper’s current deal runs out in the summer, although United do have an option to extend it by a further year – something that has so far failed to materialise.

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted on Friday that he was “not confident” the 27-year-old would extend his stay at Old Trafford, although he has urged the Red Devils to keep him.

But in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports ahead of United’s meeting with Everton on Sunday, De Gea said he wants to avoid any distractions over his future.

He said: “What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football.

“We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that’s what matters, rather than thinking about anything else.”

“I’ve been here for many seasons, as we’ve said. I’ve been at the club for eight seasons now. I’m very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club.”

