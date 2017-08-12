De Gea rules out Real switch; has no intention to quit Man Utd

Real Madrid transfer target David De Gea has completely ruled out all leaving Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

De Gea has emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in world football since arriving at Old Trafford back in 2011, and that has led to speculation of a return to Spain amid Real’s continued interest.

Indeed, the 26-year-old came mighty close to moving to the Bernabeu in 2015 only be thwarted by a hold up in the paper work for the deal.

However, Spanish outlet Don Balon now claims that De Gea has made it very clear that he has no intention of quitting Old Trafford and that has led do Real president Florentino Perez accepting that Keylor Navas will be their number one keeper when the new La Liga campaign gets underway.

Perez’s admission will also come as good news to Chelsea, as Real have also been linked with Blues star Thibaut Courtois, but Navas also has the backing of Real boss Zinedine Zidane and would seem to be safe in his position for 2017-18.