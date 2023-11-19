De Gea turns nose up at £500,000-per-week Man Utd reunion with another move under consideration

David de Gea has reportedly rejected an offer of £500,000 per week at Al-Nassr as his wife doesn’t want to move to the Middle East.

De Gea’s United career came to an end after 12 seasons in the summer. He played 545 games for the club and was their usual no.1 for the majority of that time.

However, Erik ten Hag signed Andre Onana in the summer, and De Gea would likely have sat on the bench.

As such, he rejected the chance to sign a new deal at Old Trafford and has gone in search of a new venture.

To this point, it seems the right offer has not come to him, as despite a number of sides being linked with the goalkeeper, he remains a free agent.

Some of those offers include Spanish sides Real Betis and Eldense, as well as some Saudi Pro League sides.

Another named Saudi side has recently come in for him, according to reports.

Indeed, Al-Nassr – where former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays – were said to have approached him with a mammoth offer.

De Gea turns down £500k per week

According to The Sun, they offered him £500,000 per week to get on board, as they were keen to make him the ‘latest big0name signing’ of theirs. They also own Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane.

That massive wage and the opportunity to play with Ronaldo again would seem to most like a great offer.

However, the report states De Gea has turned down the potential mammoth figure as his wife is not keen on heading to the Middle East.

However, it’s said Al-Nassr ‘retain hope of talking De Gea round’.

De Gea mulling over another offer

The Spaniard has very recently received another big offer, too, which could also see him link up with a Manchester United icon.

Indeed, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham offered him the chance to play in Major League Soccer.

According to The Sun, that offer is one that holds ‘some appeal’ for the goalkeeper.

The report also mentions interest from Valencia, as well as a potential return to Old Trafford as cover for Onana.

It sounds at the minute like Miami have the best chance of snaring the goalkeeper, but with Al-Nassr retaining hope of the move and other sides still in the mix, a host of sides could be in with a chance.

