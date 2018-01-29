De Gea’s Real plea leads Mourinho to eye up two replacements

Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering one of two replacements should David De Gea get his way and land a return to Spain with Real Madrid.

According to El Confidencial, De Gea does not want to pass up on another opportunity to join the Spanish champions.

De Gea almost moved to the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2015, but the deal famously collapsed at the last minute.

Real are searching for a replacement for Keylor Navas, who has apparently been deemed surplus to requirements.

The Daily Mail claim De Gea’s price to be around £100m as part of a £500m triple swoop by Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claim Mourinho will sign either Jan Oblak or Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich as a replacement.

The reports go against recent comments from the 27-year-old, who told Premier League Productions while reflecting on his stint with United: “Yeah, time flies by doesn’t it?

“When you think I’m in my seventh season now, I’m really, really happy with all my time here.

“A lot has happened, you know, mostly all really good. One or two things not quite so good, but I’m very happy.

“I came here as a kid and I’m a man now both on and off the field.

“From a football point of view and in my own life as well. Looking back, it’s been seven fantastic years.”

