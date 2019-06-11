De Ligt delivers 10-word update on future as shock new favourite emerges

Matthijs De Ligt continues to give little away about his future amid claims that he was inching closer towards a surprise €80m transfer move.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around €80m (£70.8m).

Last week it emerged that De Ligt has five offers on the table this summer, with Manchester United, Juventus, PSG, Liverpool and Barcelona all having made approaches to sign him.

The guessing games over the 19-year-old’s future have begun in earnest and over the weekend it was claimed that Liverpool – who were previously named as favourites to sign him – were set to pull out after refusing to make the teenager their highest-paid player and thus upsetting the likes of senior stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

It’s claimed the player’s preference is a move to Barcelona, but with the Spanish giants also unwilling to meet his wage demands, it seems the player may need some time to make up his mind over his next destination.

As such, reports on Monday evening claimed Paris Saint-Germain were emerging as shock new favourites to land the Dutchman due to what has been described as the strong relationship between the Ligue 1 giants’ director of football and De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola.

PSG are perhaps the only club who can tick every box for De Ligt in that they can pay him the alleged £235,000 a week wage demands and, tellingly, also offer Champions League football.

However, the teenager continues to give little away about his future and, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, explained how it felt to be linked with some of the world’s biggest clubs.

“For me it is a great honor and a compliment,” he said.

On looking ahead at his future, he added: “I still do not know what my heart says, I have been concentrated all the time in Ajax and in the national team.

“Now in my vacations I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.”

Despite his personal success this season, De Ligt says the campaign will be tinged with disappointment after both Ajax and Holland came so close to success.

“I think it was a difficult end to a memorable season,” he continued.

“I think in the beginning we didn’t expect to reach the final, but we did and if it is a final you want to win it.

“I am not happy that we lost but proud that we came here.”

