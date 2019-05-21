De Ligt drops strong hint over next club amid Man Utd, City links

Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt has seemingly suggested that he would like to follow Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona.

The LaLiga champions are said to be keen on landing one of the hottest properties in world football, although both Manchester United and Premier League winners Manchester City are also after his signature.

Reports this week suggested that the 19-year-old was heading for the Nou Camp, although a deal has not yet been agreed with his agent Mino Raiola.

That has given both United and City hope they could yet lure the teenager to England, although the former’s failure to qualify for the Champions League could play a major part in De Ligt’s final decision.

Barca have already swooped to sign De Jong, and De Ligt has refused to rule out joining him in Catalonia – but insists nothing has been agreed.

“I think he [De Jong] has developed very well this year, he deserves the move to Barcelona,” De Ligt told VoetbalPrimeur.

“It would be nice to play with Frenkie in a team, but I don’t know if it will happen.”

De Ligt, who was also a target for Liverpool before Jurgen Klopp made his stance clear on the player, was speaking after claiming the Eredevisie Player of the Year award.

