De Ligt in conflict with advisors over possible Man Utd, Barcelona moves

Matthijs de Ligt is in conflict with his agent over which team he should move to this summer, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around €80m (£70.8m).

His future destination at this point though remains unknown, with links to all of Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Italy on Tuesday evening via respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggested PSG have jumped to the front of the queue, however the Spanish media are also carrying quotes suggesting the player still wants a move to the Nou Camp.

“Barcelona have great defenders and it is logical and normal that there is competition, but it is not something that frightens me,” De Ligt told Mundo Deportivo, via Marca.

“Of course it would be nice to play with De Jong and (Lionel) Messi at Barcelona , but I must look at what is best for me.”

However, reports in Spain also claim that De Ligt’s advisors have told him to move to Old Trafford before potentially joining Barcelona in a few seasons.

“If you go to United, in three years Barca will pay whatever it costs for you,” they are said to have told him, according to SPORT.

The player for his part apparently knows that he will be a guaranteed starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while the same can’t necessarily be said at Barca.

