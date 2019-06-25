De Ligt left with big decision as PSG raise stakes in race for €70m star

Paris Saint-Germain have launched a last-ditch charm offensive to beat Juventus in the race to lure Dutch wonderkid Matthjis De Ligt away from Ajax.

De Ligt was thought to be ready to give the green light on a move to the Italian giants, with their promise of regular game-time, Champions League football and huge wages proving decisive.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, PSG have apparently presented an increased offer to De Ligt and his agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to turn the Holland international’s head and change his mind at the 11th hour.

As per the report, PSG are reportedly willing to offer De Ligt €10m per season plus €5m in bonuses to tempt him to the French capital. This apparently marks a significant raise from the fortunes on offer at Juve, with PSG’s new sporting director Leonardo said to have met with Raiola offer their increased approach.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with Manchester United and Barcelona initially in a head-to-head battle to sign him.

Thomas Tuchel’s team are now said to be the only club challenging Juventus for De Ligt’s signature.

De Ligt is currently on holiday and will make his final decision when he returns, although a picture of Raiola alongside Pavel Nedved was posted by French outlets Calcio Mercado, which may suggest De Ligt still favours the move to Juve.

The player himself has previously insisted money won’t be the deciding factor when it comes to choosing his next club.

“Money is not the problem,” the Ajax sensation told Mundo Deportivo. “The most important thing is knowing in the team where you go [that] you will have prominence and play many games.

“I still don’t know what my heart says. On my holiday, I will be able to think it over and decide what I am going to do with my future.

“I don’t know when I’m going to have it figured out, but I’m going to take my time.”