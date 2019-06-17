De Ligt makes top choice clear as Man Utd hopes take nosedive

Matthijs De Ligt has seemingly outlined his No 1 transfer move this summer – but may have to make a big sacrifice to get his wish.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around €80m.

De Ligt’s future destination at this point though remains unknown, with links to all of Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Italy on last week via respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggested PSG have jumped to the front of the queue, and it was suggested over the weekend by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that the player will choose between the Ligue 1 giants and his No 1 choice of Barcelona.

The Amsterdamn paper suggests that Manchester United have now been completely ruled out of De Ligt’s thinking, despite their offer remaining on the table, with their lack of Champions League football seemingly enough to dissuade the Ajax skipper to rule them out.

Liverpool, meanwhile, who are yet to make a move despite persistent links, have reportedly decided not to make a bid after deeming the package to sign the teenager too pricey. This ties in with reports last weekend claiming they did not want to upset their senior stars by making the teenager their top earner.

But while De Ligt is said to favour a move to the Nou Camp, it seems the defender may have to take a patient approach to get the move. With PSG said to have offered €340,000 a week – €200,000 a week more than Barcelona – his agent Mino Raiola is hoping the Spanish giants up their offer in order to secure the player.

While Barcelona are happy to meet his €80m transfer fee, they are reluctant to get anywhere near close to the wages PSG are said to have offered him and the player may need to ‘sacrifice’ on his pay packet if he’s to move to Catalonia.

And the player himself insists money won’t be the deciding factor when it comes to choosing his next club.

“Money is not the problem,” the Ajax sensation told Mundo Deportivo. “The most important thing is knowing in the team where you go [that] you will have prominence and play many games.

“I still don’t know what my heart says. On my holiday, I will be able to think it over and decide what I am going to do with my future.

“I don’t know when I’m going to have it figured out, but I’m going to take my time.”

Spanish newspaper Sport, meanwhile, reckon De Ligt is angling towards Barcelona after claiming the player was happy to pose for a photo with a young fan wearing their famous shirt while on holiday in Miami. Asked by the young fan if he would be signing for the Spanish champions this summer, it’s claimed De Ligt was reluctant to confirm anything but did respond with a smile and a nod.

