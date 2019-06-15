Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly decided to sign for one of PSG or Barcelona, while Manchester United’s bid – which is still on the table – understood to have been rejected.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around €80m.

De Ligt’s future destination at this point though remains unknown, with links to all of Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Italy on Tuesday evening via respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggested PSG have jumped to the front of the queue, however the Spanish media are also carrying quotes suggesting the player still wants a move to the Nou Camp.

And while his agent Mino Raiola has done his best to dampen what he branded “fake news” about PSG’s interest, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf now claim the teenage defender will choose from either the Ligue 1 giants or Spanish champions Barcelona.

The paper suggests that United have now been ruled out of De Ligt’s thinking, despite their offer remaining on the table, with their lack of Champions League football seemingly enough to dissuade the Ajax skipper to rule them out.

Liverpool, meanwhile, who are yet to make a move despite persistent links, have reportedly decided not to make a bid after deeming the package to sign the teenager too pricey. This ties in with reports last weekend claiming they did not want to upset their senior stars by making the teenager their top earner.

And according to De Telegraaf, De Ligt is nearing a move to PSG, with the French giants described as “utterly determined” to get their man, having offered him by far the most lucrative financial package at a reported €340,000 a week.

The paper also backs up claims made by Di Marzio that PSG did meet with his entourage this week with PSG flying in his girlfriend, Annekee Molenaar, and mother, Christiane, to the French capital, where the three of them went house-hunting after being escorted round the city in cars with blacked-out windows to avoid detection.

However, despite the red carpet treatment by PSG, the paper admits that the Ligue 1 giants are taking nothing for granted amid fears De Ligt still has Barcelona as his No 1 choice.

And the player himself insists money won’t be the deciding factor when it comes to choosing his next club.

“Money is not the problem,” the Ajax sensation told Mundo Deportivo. “The most important thing is knowing in the team where you go [that] you will have prominence and play many games.

“I still don’t know what my heart says. On my holiday, I will be able to think it over and decide what I am going to do with my future.

“I don’t know when I’m going to have it figured out, but I’m going to take my time.”