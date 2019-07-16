Matthijs De Ligt has finally been cleared to undergo a medical with Juventus this week after the Serie A giants finally settled on a deal to land the Dutch defender.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave this summer.

A host of Europe’s top sides had been mentioned as suitors, with Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG, Juventus and Liverpool all reporting to have considered moves for the teenager.

But the player appears to have caused something of a surprise by opting to sign for Juventus, with a switch expected to be confirmed in the coming days after days of wrangling.

But the three parties – Juventus, agent Mino Raiola and the selling club, Ajax – are reported to have finally settled on a fee, with the Old Lady agreeing to pay €70m (£63.2m) to Ajax and on wages reported to be worth around £180,000 a week to the 19-year-old.

De Ligt could have earned more by moving to PSG amid claims they were ready to pay the Dutch defender an astonishing €340,000 a week.

But one man who will be quids in regardless of where he signs is the player’s Dutch-Italian super-agent Raiola, who is poised to line his pockets extremely nicely by the deal.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Raiola will earn close to €11m from the transfer of De Ligt to Juve – a cut of around 15% – and underlining his status as one of the most ruthless agents in the business.

And it was Raiola’s insistence to insert a sell-on clause into De Ligt’s deal that is understood to have caused the delay into the deal.

The super-agent is currently locked in a battle to convince Manchester United into the sale of Paul Pogba, but the Red Devils’ insistence that the player is not going anywhere unless an outlandish fee of £150m fee is paid, is thought to have convinced Raiola to think ahead about his other client, De Ligt.

As such, Spanish daily Marca claims Raiola has convinced Juventus to insert a sell-on clause into the defender’s deal, with a future fee – set to kick-in but not before summer 2021 – guaranteeing De Ligt can move on again should any club match his €120m (£108m) exit fee.

While that fee looks pretty prohibitive now given the world record fee for a defender currently stands at the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk, it’s likely to be the going rate for the world’s top centre-halves in two years time – giving future hope to the likes of United and Barcelona.