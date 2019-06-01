De Ligt swayed to snub Barcelona for Man Utd for one key reason

Matthijs de Ligt is more minded to join Manchester United ahead of Barcelona, according to a report on Saturday.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s most-sought after defenders after an incredible season with Dutch champions Ajax, and links with a number of elite clubs has followed.

It was reported that De Ligt is hoping to join team-mate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona, with the midfielder having already agreed a €75m move.

However reports of serious interest from United emerged, with claims that the Red Devils have offered De Ligt an incredible €14m a year deal over a five-year contract – a salary that would equate to £235,000 a week and one that smashes Barca’s offer.

And in a further twist, the Daily Telegraph claims the 19-year-old is leaning towards Old Trafford after citing the example of Gerard Pique. The Spanish defender spent his formative years at United before securing a switch to Barcelona in 2009 – and a decade later has won every honour available to him during a glittering career in Catalonia.

The Telegraph claims De Ligt believes, like Pique, his game could improve hugely by spending a few seasons in the Premier League and, given his tender years, still has plenty of time on his side to make the leap to Barcelona in the seasons to come.

The paper adds that the defender is set to announce his decision in the coming days and possibly ahead of Holland’s Nations League opener against England.

Discussing the match and his future, De Ligt said: “I am very excited about what the nearest future may bring me.

“But I am also calm, I see it as a challenge, that is the most important thing.

“There are several options, what I do is to see which is the best option, it seems logical that one option is better than the other.”

