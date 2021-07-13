An impressive Argentine international heavily linked with both Liverpool and Leeds has made his next move after a trusted source confirmed his €35m transfer.

Both Liverpool and Leeds share the common need for hard-working, all-action midfielders. As such, it was no surprise so see them both persistently linked to Udinese’s midfield dynamo, Rodrigo De Paul.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a replacement for long-time servant Georginio Wijnaldum. Leeds, meanwhile, are seeking to strengthen to ensure their top half finish last year was not a one-off.

27-year-old De Paul had emerged on the radar of both clubs. But the latest update from trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano does not make good reading for the pair.

He tweeted that De Paul will become an Atletico Madrid player after insisting the move is ‘official, confirmed and done’.

A €35m fee has reportedly been agreed and the Argentine will sign a five-year deal running to 2026.

De Paul has become a regular with his national side since breaking in in 2018. He played a starring role in their recent Copa America success – their first since 1993.

He previously hinted his future would lay at a larger club than Udinese. Now, it seems Atletico will be that side.

Replacement identified for Liverpool, Leeds target?

Meanwhile, Liverpool and a trio of English clubs including Leeds have seen their transfer hopes boosted after a replacement was seemingly identified for a target they are all chasing, per a report.

Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard grabbed the opportunity afforded to him at Euro 2020 by Christian Eriksen’s unfortunate absence with both hands.

The aforementioned quartet have all taken note, with Liverpool and Tottenham most recently named in a report that detailed Sampdoria’s softening stance over Damsgaard’s exit.

They were previously thought to be unwilling to negotiate after refusing a cash-plus-player offer from AC Milan. However, it has since emerged a £34m bid could be enough to seal a deal.

Now, the English foursome have all been handed another boost with the latest news out of Italy. Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet Tuttosport) reveal that Sampdoria have identified a potential Damsgaard replacement.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie is reportedly on their radar, with Tuttosport backing up rumours that had recently circulated in the British press.

