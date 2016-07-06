De Roon signing and star links demonstrate Boro’s intention

Middlesbrough’s signing of Marten De Roon, in addition to links with Victor Valdes and Robin van Persie, highlights that Steve Gibson means business this season.

Boro completed their big-money move for defensive midfielder De Roon and the signing is a significant one for the club.

The fee – reported to be €14m – shows that Steve Gibson means business this summer. He’s going to spend big if he thinks that the player will add significant quality to Aitor Karanka’s squad. Gibson assured fans after promotion that the club would be giving it a go and that they wouldn’t simply be there to make up numbers, and the signing of De Roon proves that.

As well as showing that the club will be taken seriously this summer, the move also shows that the club isn’t just adding players but upgrading what’s already available to Karanka. The two holding midfield positions probably weren’t very high on fans’ lists of where to improve this summer but the club clearly felt that a little bit of extra quality was needed.

The move shows the supporters that the club knows that they need to upgrade the players that they currently have, and not just add depth. Karanka has always wanted two players battling for every position but for the club to invest so heavily on the Dutchman, you’d think that it would mean one of his stalwarts dropping out.

Adam Clayton and Grant Leadbitter have been magnificent for the club in the last two seasons and they have done more than enough to earn a chance in the Premier League. That being said, the club can’t simply play players through loyalty. Yes, Clayton and Leadbitter should get a chance to impress, but this season is going to be a big step up for the club and they need to upgrade the quality that they currently have in order to deal with that step up.

Boro aren’t resting on their laurels with this deal. €14m is a big investment for the club and its very unlikely that he is moving to the club to come and sit next to Aitor and Leo on the bench.

This is an exciting signing for the club, De Roon represents a lot more than just another name to add to Boro’s embarrassment of riches in the defensive midfield positions and judging by his stats, €14m (or £11.75m in today’s climate) may well be a bargain.

Courtesy of oneBoro.co.uk, where you can find more news, blogs, and debate about Middlesbrough FC.

Follow us on Twitter @oneBoro.