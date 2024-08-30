Deadline day live club-by-club guide: Follow all the latest transfer updates

The biggest day of the year in the world of transfers is here again, so stick with TEAMtalk to keep up to date on deadline day.

Clubs have been busy spending money all summer but this is their last chance, with the window remaining open until 11pm BST. And there are still plenty of high-profile players who could be on the move.

ARSENAL

The main thing to keep an eye on at Arsenal today is the goalkeeping situation. Yesterday, the Gunners accepted a £25m bid from Southampton for Aaron Ramsdale.

Once the backup keeper’s exit is finalised, Arsenal will have to bring in a new keeper. They made a move for Espanyol’s Joan Garcia yesterday, but with talks stalling, they have since agreed to take Neto on loan – without any option or obligation to buy – from Bournemouth, and he is travelling for a medical.

Arsenal are also tipped to be considering a move for either Raheem Sterling from Chelsea or Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich to strengthen their attack.

🚨 NEW: Sources have confirmed that Arsenal are Sterling’s last hope of an exit from Chelsea and tentative talks have been held.

ASTON VILLA

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that forgotten midfielder Leander Dendoncker is in talks to return to his former club Anderlecht from Aston Villa, but Las Palmas are in the hunt too.

Another midfielder, new recruit Enzo Barrenechea, has been linked with a loan move to Valencia.

BRENTFORD

Despite Al-Ahli booking Victor Osimhen in for a medical, the Saudi Pro League have also agreed a £40m deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Toney is heading to Saudi Arabia for a medical.

BRIGHTON

Billy Gilmour’s proposed move to Napoli is not dead in the water, at least according to the Italians, despite Matt O’Riley’s recent injury.

Meanwhile, Brighton have submitted a bid for Nordsjaelland striker Conrad Harder, worth €20m.

Brighton are reported to be working on a deal to sell Mo Dahoud to Eintracht Frankfurt.

CHELSEA

Chelsea submitted a bid for Victor Osimhen on loan with an obligation to buy as the clock ticked over into deadline day. The Napoli striker has been their top striker target all summer. However, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have now booked Osimhen in for a medical themselves after agreeing terms with the Serie A side, who signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea themselves to replace him in advance.

Raheem Sterling remains on the books at Chelsea but is a player to keep a close eye on after Enzo Maresca threatened to not play him at all if he stays. Arsenal are now in talks with the winger.

Chelsea may yet make a late move for Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea are set to sell Deivid Washington to sister club Strasbourg for £17.6m, according to reports in France.

CRYSTAL PALACE

A deal has been agreed for Crystal Palace to sign Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix for €21m, despite Newcastle calling off their raid for Marc Guehi last night.

Meanwhile, Palace have announced at 10am the sale of Sam Johnstone to Wolves.

Palace are also said to be in talks to sign Maxwel Cornet from West Ham on loan, but face competition from Southampton.

EVERTON

Everton have booked in a medical for Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala, after fearing their move for him may have been hijacked yesterday.

The Toffees have also confirmed at 10am that striker Neal Maupay has moved to Marseille on loan with an obligation for a permanent move in 2025.

FULHAM

Fulham will allow Kevin Mbabu to complete a move to Midtjylland on a free transfer, although they will retain a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

LIVERPOOL

Midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s loan move to Pep Lijnders’ Red Bull Salzburg side is expected to be confirmed today.

Meanwhile, an offer from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher, which would have seen Matt Turner go the other way, was initially rejected last night and it remains to be seen if it will be revived before the deadline.

Liverpool will not be making a late move for Porto midfielder Alan Varela with the Reds sticking by their policy to not bring in a new addition to their engine room until 2025, it can be confirmed. The Argentine midfielder, a long-term target for the Reds, has also been offered a new deal by the Portuguese giants.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Man Utd will announce the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain today, as well as Scott McTominay’s sale to Napoli.

Jadon Sancho remains stuck at Man Utd for now after Juventus decided the conditions of the deal were too high as things stand, although as stated in the Chelsea section, keep an eye on the Blues.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

🚨 NEW: Talks by Nottingham Forest to sign James Ward-Prowse from West Ham on loan have been fruitful and a deal has now been agreed between the two clubs.

Forest are also reported to have just had a bid accepted by Benfica to sign defender Morato for €15m.

Forest have had a bid for Caoimhin Kelleher rejected by Liverpool.

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton are one of the sides pursuing Maxwel Cornet on loan from West Ham.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Tottenham are trying to get rid of Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso before the deadline, but it remains to be seen where they might go. Spurs are said to have rejected a loan bid by Lille for Reguilon.

WEST HAM

🚨 NEW: West Ham have now agreed to send James Ward-Prowse on loan to Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers are subsequently stepping up their pursuit of Carlos Soler, who they have already agreed terms with.

Meanwhile, a battle is brewing between Crystal Palace and Southampton to take Maxwel Cornet away from the London Stadium on loan.

WOLVES

🚨 NEW: Wolves have announced the deadline-day signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace.

Next on the agenda is Andre after the Fluminense midfielder arrived for a medical.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Wolves are set to send midfielder Luke Cundle on loan to Stoke City again.

