Deadline set as Arsenal join Tottenham in chase for goalscoring sensation

Fiorentina have reportedly set Tottenham a deadline to sign Dusan Vlahovic, with Arsenal also now showing an interest in the classy striker.

Spurs have been strongly tipped to make a move €60million-rated frontman ever since Harry Kane revealed his intention to leave towards the end of last season. And with doubts over Kane’s immediate future still in place, time is running out to sign a potential replacement.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham only have until August 15 to ger their man. The report claims that Fiorentina have told suitors that unless a deal is done by that date then the attacker will be remaining in Serie A.

La Viola are currently working on a renewal of the Serbia international’s contract. However, they are fully aware of interest in the player, with Arsenal joining their north London rivals, as well as Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, in being keen on striking a deal for Vlahovic.

Tottenham have already met with Vlahovic’s agent, Darko Ristic, to discuss the player leaving Fiorentina. However, at this stage, no clubs have offered the club’s asking price of €60m (£51m).

The 21-year-old, who scored 21 Serie A goals last season, is willing to extend his contract beyond 2023. But he will only do so if the terms offered are acceptable.

Ristic is working to secure Vlahovic as high a wage as possible. That would seem to point to Premier League teams dictating any terms.

Money in Italy is tight, while there are hints that Fiorentina are already lining up Vlahovic’s replacement. Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca is being mooted as an option if Vlahovic moves on.

It now remains to be seen if Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici or Arsenal technical director Edu can strike a deal in time.

Arsenal offer big salary to Tottenham target

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly ready to more than triple Lautaro Martinez’s salary in their bid to beat Tottenham to the Inter Milan striker’s signature.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Spurs had agreed a deal to snap up the Argentina star, having scouted Martinez for the last two years. They view the forward as a perfect partner for Harry Kane and not necessarily a replacement.

However, Inter’s stance was quickly revealed, with the Serie A champions insisting the player is going nowhere. That is despite their financial troubles.

Inter are on the brink of offloading Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97.5m to balance the books. But they are determined not to lose their top two strikers in the same transfer window.

That being said, if big-money offers come flooding in they are likely to buckle.

As for the player himself, Martinez is known to be happy in Milan and is not looking for an exit.

That decision might alter, however, if the report on Eurosport turns out to be accurate.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £60m by Inter, a figure that both north London rivals are willing to play.

However, Eurosport indicates that the Gunners would more than triple Martinez’s wages. They would go from £81,000-per-week to a whopping £275,000-a-week, having already discussed personal terms.

