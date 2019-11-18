Emery deadline set as chiefs fear ‘Arsenal DNA is being drained’

Unai Emery has reportedly been given just a month to save his job with Arsenal chiefs fearing he’s “drained the DNA” from the club.

The Sun has revealed that the under-fire Spaniard has until the New Year to turn things around at The Emirates, given that the Gunners have a favourable run of Premier League games against Southampton, Norwich, and Brighton.

The official line from the club is said to be that Emery still has the “100 percent support” of head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu.

But Arsenal are without a domestic win since the first week in October and have slipped down to sixth in the table, meaning their hopes of Champions League qualification are looking increasingly more unlikely.

According to the Daily Mirror, some staff fear that Emery faces a near impossible task to ­revive a club that has destroyed Arsene Wenger’s legacy through a series of woeful high-level ­appointments.

One source told the outlet: “The DNA that made ­Arsenal the club it was has slowly but surely drained away.

“Appointments have been made – both before and after Wenger’s departure – that either didn’t work out or aren’t working out.

“Long-serving members of staff have been shocked by what’s ­happening to the club.”

Emery has found himself struggling to stabilise the Gunners on the pitch, with former midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan recently slamming his tactics.

And as well as his footballing principles, most of Wenger’s trusted allies at the club have now left.

Former Gunners midfielder Steve Morrow, who was Arsenal’s head of youth ­recruitment, has become the highest-profile ­casualty of a clear-out in a major shake-up to the club’s academy.

The insider added to the Mirror: “To say it was a shock to see so many good people leave so suddenly is an ­understatement.

“Steve Morrow, in particular, is a huge loss. He is someone who is ­respected throughout football and is seen as having the potential to be a director of football.”

