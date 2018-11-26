Liverpool will give Sadio Mane until as late in the day as possible after a report claimed the player was in serious jeopardy of missing their vital Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Reds are due to board a flight to Paris on Tuesday lunchtime ahead of Wednesday’s vital match at the Parc des Princes, which will have a big say on both sides’ hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side may have to do so without Mane, who is reported to be feeling unwell and, at this stage, not considered well enough to feature, according to the London Evening Standard.

Mane, who has scored seven goals in 17 games this season, will be given until late Tuesday morning to prove his fitness, otherwise Klopp will be forced to leave one of his star men back at home.

Defeat in Serbia against Red Star Belgrade means Klopp’s side have lost their position of strength at the top of Group C and need one victory against either of their toughest opponents to make progress.

Failure to beat PSG in Paris would set up a tense must-win finale which could also entail needing a win by two clear goals to redress their head-to-head record against the Serie A side.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Mane, who last week committed to a huge new Liverpool contract, has listed the obvious three players his side must be wary of if they’re to inflict a rare home defeat on the Ligue 1 giants.

“It’s an important game [against PSG]. Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani… even defensively, they are really impressive,” Mane told Telefoot.

“Kylian Mbappe is an excellent player, he has progressed so fast. This is good for the French national team. He gave you the World Cup this summer. It’s so good for you.”

However, Mane is confident they can get the job done in France and achieve what no other side has done at the Parc des Princes this season.

In fact, PSG only lost once at home last season – in their final match of the season to Rennes – when the title had already been wrapped up.

“Our team ethic is fantastic,” Mane added. “Everything we do, we do it together That’s why we are very strong.

“It will not be easy against Paris, but with Liverpool, everything is possible.”

