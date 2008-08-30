The visitors made a great start and opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Defoe collected a flick from Peter Crouch and rifled past Tim Howard from 14 yards.

Pompey doubled their lead five minutes before the break when Defoe fed Glen Johnson who sauntered into the box unopposed and clinically beat Howard.

The home side missed a great opportunity to draw level early in the second period when Johnson was adjudged to have fouled James Vaughan but David James superbly denied Yakubu from the spot.

Defoe made the game safe with 21 minutes to go when his clever chip was pushed onto the bar by Howard but bounced down just over the line, with Peter Crouch making sure from close range.