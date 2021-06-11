A deal has been ‘agreed in principle’ for Watford to sign a rarely seen star seeking to bounce back after his recent Tottenham nightmare.

The last two seasons at Tottenham have thrown up enough headlines to last a lifetime. Fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino was sacked and replaced by ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. That appointment lasted just over a year before curiously being relieved of his duties one week before the EFL Cup final. Tottenham would go on to lose that final, further ramping up Harry Kane’s desire to leave amid a lack of silverware in the cabinet.

Furthermore, a number of other Spurs stars have seen their careers stagnate, or worse, decline.

Dele Alli and Danny Rose are two notable examples. In Rose’s case, the 30-year-old was shipped out on loan to Newcastle in 2019/20. Last season, he was thrust into the wilderness after being forced to train with the Under-23s.

Rose put a positive spin on his Tottenham career last month as his contract wound down. But ultimately, the last two seasons have all but ended the once-England regular’s international hopes.

However, from a club standpoint, Rose is on the verge of a fresh start.

The Athletic report that the left-back has ‘agreed a deal in principle to sign for Watford‘.

The Hornets won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last year.

Bringing a veteran with the experience of Rose on board appears to be a canny move. That’s because it is not inconceivable he beats out Adam Masina for the starting left-back job.

Tottenham poised for financial windfall

Meanwhile, Tottenham look set for a massive windfall after Sporting Lisbon reportedly had a £10.3million bid accepted for former winger Marcus Edwards.

The 22-year-old is on the move two years after quitting the north London club for Portuguese outfit Vitoria in 2019. Indeed, a source told Football Insider that Sporting are ‘finalising the capture of Edwards’ following a breakthrough in talks over a deal.

However, Vitoria will only be able to claim half that fee, with the other half going to Spurs due to a sell-on clause negotiated in the transfer two years ago.

The future-sale clause gives Daniel Levy’s side 50 per cent of his next transfer fee, which is over £5m.

That is a huge cash boost for Spurs after their academy product left following just a single senior appearance.

