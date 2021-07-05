Leeds United are expected to make official the signing of Junior Firpo on Monday, should the full-back pass a medical with the Whites without any concerns.

The 24-year-old has agreed to move to West Yorkshire after Leeds agreed a deal with Barcelona. Barca’s financial struggles have been well documented and, as a peripheral member of the squad, Firpo has been deemed surplus to requirements. Having moved to the Nou Camp from Real Betis in the summer of 2019, the left-back has struggled for game time.

During his first season, he made 11 starts among 17 league appearances. But, far from pushing on in 2020-21, he was seen just seven times and started only three games.

Leeds’ interest in Firpo first emerged last weekend, with the Whites quickly agreeing a deal.

Indeed, a report last week stated the two key reasons that had convinced Firpo to move to Elland Road.

As such, The Athletic reported the player had arrived in West Yorkshire over the weekend as the move drew nearer.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds director of football Victor Orta has ‘closed’ on the deal for United.

The Spanish paper, who has close ties to Barcelona, claim the only thing preventing his signing now is a medical. They state, that after initial issues overcoming Covid red-tape, Firpo will be cleared to take that today.

And if all goes to plan, they state the transfer will be made official later on Monday.

In addition, they state Leeds will pay Barcelona €15m (£12.9m) for the left-back. These will be made over two installments, with more money paid to Barca through added-on bonuses.

However, the final bill won’t top the €20m (£17.1m) mark for Leeds, who are likely to hand Firpo a four-year deal.

Firpo a brilliant signing for Leeds

Noel Whelan, meanwhile, thinks Marcelo Bielsa is the main reason why Leeds have won the race for Firpo.

The full-back was also a target for AC Milan, but he’s opted for Leeds ahead of the Serie A giants.

And Whelan, speaking to Football Insider, reckons he’ll fit in perfectly at Leeds.

“The players we’ve got and are looking to bring in. We’ve got more internationals than we’ve had for a long, long time,” Whelan said.

“I think when you look at the style of play, how we played last year and how we matched the top six, you can see we’re a team looking to push further, develop and improve.

“When it comes to the stadium, look where you’re going to be playing. It’s the Premier League, fantastic.

“Marcelo Bielsa, brilliant. Look at the style of play, he fits the bill perfectly!”

