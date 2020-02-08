Dean Henderson puts Man Utd on alert with huge triple aim laid bare

Dean Henderson has told Manchester United he only wants to return to Old Trafford when they want him to replace David De Gea as their No 1.

The on-loan Sheffield United man has enjoyed another stellar campaign with the Blades – his second season at Bramall Lane – and has indicated he has no desire to return to Old Trafford to play second fiddle to De Gea.

But amid reports suggesting United are preparing to sell two keepers this summer with Henderson coming firmly back into their reckoning, the 22-year-old has admitted he has loftier ambitions than merely competing for the No 1 shirt at Old Trafford.

“The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day,” Henderson said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times whatever it is then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”

Henderson also admitted that he is targeting Jordan Pickford’s place as England No 1 this summer as he outlined his immediate aims for Sheffield United.

“[I want to] Get to 40 points first [with Sheffield United] and foremost to stay up,” Henderson added. “If we do that win as many games as possible towards the end of the season and then going into the summer fight for the No 1 spot as much as I can.

“That’s what I’ll be doing and hopefully I can make it happen.”

The ambitious Henderson has also recorded an interview with BBC’s Football Focus, to be broadcast on Saturday lunchtime, whereby he also states his aims of helping the Blades obtain European football next season.

“He’s brilliant at man-management,” Henderson said of Blades boss Chris Wilder. “He demands more out of us. If we get to 40 points, we aren’t stopping at 40 points.

“People would think we would stop and be happy. No, we want to go higher. We want to fight for Europe and we want to get the Europa League. If we get past the Europa League, then why not go for the Champions League?”.

The Blades currently sit sixth in the Premier League table but could move within two points of fourth with a win over Bournemouth on Sunday.