Real Madrid are planning a move for one of the Premier League’s best young players and deal a blow to Manchester City’s chances of signing him, with a report also claiming that Carlo Ancelotti’s side have their eyes on a defender Pep Guardiola sold in 2023.

Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League last season, and there is a distinct possibility that they will be able to repeat their heroics this campaign as well. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are two points clear at the top of the Spanish league table and are four points off the final spot for Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League standings.

To enhance their chances of being successful this season, one of the areas Real Madrid are looking to strengthen is their defence. Eder Militao is out with an ACL injury, while it is unlikely that David Alaba will be at his very best anytime soon after recovering from a long-term issue himself.

Ancelotti has had to use Aurelien Tchouameni in defence despite the Frenchman being a defensive midfielder by trade, while 21-year-old Raul Asencio has also been drafted into the first team.

According to Fichajes, Madrid have identified Dean Huijsen as a target in the January transfer window. The report has noted that the defending Spanish and European champions are planning a bid for the youngster in the January transfer window.

Fichajes has claimed that Madrid have been impressed by Huijsen’s meteoric rise this season. The 19-year-old joined Bournemouth from Juventus only in the summer of 2024, and the Spain Under-21 international has already established himself in the Premier League club’s first team.

Manchester City are also reportedly keen on Huijsen. The defending Premier League champions believe that the teenager could flourish under manager Pep Guardiola.

In a separate report, Fichajes has reported that Madrid have an eye on a former City defender as well.

Aymeric Laporte starred during his time at the Etihad Stadium and was one of the best players in the Premier League under Guardiola. The 30-year-old Spain international centre-back left for Al Nassr FC in 2023, and Madrid are keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

Although Al Nassr are willing to sell Laporte, the problem that Madrid will face in getting a deal is the enormous salary of the defence.

Real Madrid are also interested in Vitor Reis

Madrid often tend to look at the South American market for bright young talents. Some of the stars they have signed from Brazil in recent years and who have been successful at the club are Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Vitor Reis is a young player who is making waves in Brazil, and it is no surprise that Madrid are keen on signing him. Fichajes has claimed that Madrid have been impressed with the Palmeiras centre-back and are following him closely.

However, Los Blancos are not willing to pay the transfer fee that Palmeiras are demanding for the 18-year-old. The Brazilian giants want €30m (£25m, $31m) for him. That is too much for Madrid.

Madrid are also facing competition for Reis from the Premier League. Brighton and Hove Albion are very keen and have already made a bid for him. Palmeiras have turned it done. The offer from the Seagulls was £23.5m.

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold competition, Ederson talks

Madrid are having a good season, but Los Blancos are always looking to make more signings and strengthen their squad.

One of the players Madrid president Florentino Perez is absolutely keen on is Trent Alexander-Arnold. They have already made one bid and remain determined to secure his services even if that be on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

However, Madrid are not the only club who think that they can convince Alexander-Arnold to turn down a new contract offer from Liverpool.

Bayern Munich are also now showing interest in the England international right-back, with a report in Spanish claiming that Madrid are trembling after hearing that Vincent Kompany wants him at the Allianz Arena.

Along with taking one of Liverpool’s prized assets in Alexander-Arnold, Madrid also plan to deal a blow to Manchester United’s chances of signing Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson.

United are keen on a deal for the Brazilian star, but Madrid have already opened informal contacts. Los Blancos have their eyes on Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, but Ederson is on their radar as well.

With Madrid having injuries in their defensive department, Perez is on the hunt for young and promising centre-backs.

One of the defenders the Madrid supremo has his eyes on is Josko Gvardiol. A report in Spain has claimed that the Croatia international is one of three young and talented centre-backs that Madrid are looking at possibly signing in the summer of 2025.

STATS: Dean Huijsen’s season for Bournemouth