Real Madrid send 12-word message to Dean Huijsen after Liverpool hold ‘positive talks’

Real Madrid have reportedly sent a message to Dean Huijsen as Liverpool grow in confidence of signing him, while the Bournemouth defender has broken his silence over his future.

Huijsen has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League, and his performances have impressed many clubs, including Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea. Since joining Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, the 20-year-old has made 24 starts in the Premier League and has also broken into the Spain senior team.

TEAMtalk transfer contributor Ben Jacobs reported on April 29 that Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on a summer deal for Huijsen.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Spain international centre-back has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

GiveMeSport recently revealed that ‘Liverpool have held positive talks with Huijsen’s agent over a potential summer switch’.

The report added that ‘there is increasing optimism’ at Anfield that the defender will choose to move to Anfield despite Chelsea’s interest.

Defensa Central has now revealed Madrid’s stance on a potential deal for the former Juventus prospect this summer.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has revealed that although Madrid rate Huijsen highly, they will wait until next summer to make a move for him.

While noting that Huijsen already has an offer from Chelsea, Defensa Central has claimed that ‘Madrid has conveyed to the player’s entourage that he is at the top of the list of possible signings, but that right now his incorporation will not be approved for next year, but will wait’.

‘You are free to choose, but right now we cannot sign anything’, is the message that Madrid are said to have sent to Huijsen’s agents.

Dean Huijsen opens up on his future

Defensa Central has reported that Huijsen will ‘most likely’ end up leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 and will not wait for another year for Madrid to make a bid.

The player himself has suggested that he is not stressed about his future and is happy with how things have gone for him at Bournemouth so far.

Huijsen scored for Bournemouth in their 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

After the match, the youngster was asked about his future on Sky Sports.

Huijsen responded: “I think I’m pretty relaxed, just a chill guy.

“I don’t really think about it too much, I just go to training every morning. We have a great group, great staff, great everything at the club.

“I just enjoy my football, enjoy myself and at the moment I’m just having fun playing football. It’s going well so I’m really happy.”

