Real Madrid make radical Dean Huijsen U-turn in HUGE Liverpool blow

Real Madrid are interested in a summer deal for Liverpool target Dean Huijsen, according to a report in Spain, as the Bournemouth defender’s comments on his future come to light.

Huijsen is one of the best young defenders in the Premier League and is being targeted by Liverpool and Madrid. TEAMtalk reported on April 29 that Liverpool are competing with Chelsea for Huijsen, who has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

There have been reports that ‘Liverpool have held positive talks with Huijsen’s agent over a potential summer switch’.

Madrid have also been linked, with a report last week claiming that Los Blancos plan to sign the defender next summer.

The Spanish giants were reported to have told the Bournemouth and Spain international centre-back: ‘You are free to choose, but right now we cannot sign anything’.

However, a new report in Marca has revealed that Madrid are still keen on signing Huijsen this summer.

‘The name that they talk about the most in Valdebebas and for which the white sports management is moving is Dean Huijsen,’ states the report.

Huijsen has scored three goals and given one assist in 33 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season.

Madrid’s new stance on Huijsen will come as a blow for Liverpool, who are looking to sign a new centre-back this summer.

While Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Ibrahima Konate could leave Liverpool for free next summer, with Madrid keen on him.

If Madrid press ahead with their interest in Huijsen, then Liverpool may have to look elsewhere for a new centre-back.

Dean Huijsen breaks silence on future

Huijsen must surely be aware that he is in huge demand, but the Bournemouth defender is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The 20-year-old recently revealed that he is not bothered about what will happen this summer.

Huijsen scored for Bournemouth in their 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League last weekend.

After the match, the former Juventus prospect was asked about his future on Sky Sports.

Huijsen responded: “I think I’m pretty relaxed, just a chill guy.

“I don’t really think about it too much, I just go to training every morning. We have a great group, great staff, great everything at the club.

“I just enjoy my football, enjoy myself and at the moment I’m just having fun playing football. It’s going well so I’m really happy.”

