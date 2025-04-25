Liverpool ‘favourites’ for £50m sensation but divisions emerge over ‘aggressive’ left-back

Liverpool are favourites to sign Dean Huijsen, according to a report, but it has emerged that there is a division over at Anfield over which left-back to bring in this summer.

Although Liverpool are just a point away from winning the Premier League title this season, the Reds are already planning for the summer transfer window. With Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all likely to strengthen their respective squads, the Merseyside club need to step up their game and further make their team stronger.

One of the areas that Liverpool are keen to strengthen this summer is in attack. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a key target of Liverpool.

Another department that Liverpool are keen on signing is defence. Fraser Fletcher reported on April 18 that Liverpool have “taken concrete steps” to sign Dean Huijsen, but it is Chelsea who are confident of getting a deal done for the centre-back, who has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has now claimed that Liverpool are favourites to sign the 20-year-old Spain international, who has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League since his move to Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

Bailey told TBR: “Having spoken to Bournemouth sources, they reiterated that they see him most likely staying in the Premier League and from what they believe, the favourites for him are Liverpool, not to discount Chelsea or even Arsenal or Newcastle, but Liverpool are pushing hard.

“However, Bournemouth make it clear – the decision is not with them, it is on Huijsen.”

Another Bournemouth player that Liverpool want to sign this summer is Milos Kerkez.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 17 that Kerkez is Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s number one left-back target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for the 21-year-old Hungary international left-back, who was described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “aggressive” and “powerful” in Soccer News in July 2023.

TBR has now claimed that some at Liverpool would prefer to sign Antonee Robinson from Fulham instead.

The report has revealed that although some in the Liverpool hierarchy are keen on a deal for Kerkez, others believe that Robinson would be the better option.

“Whilst Kerkez is viewed as a player with high ceiling, Robinson is currently seen as the best left-back in the Premier League and is ready to slot in from the off,” notes the report in TBR. “The fact that the American spent some of his formative years on Merseyside at Everton is considered as a helpful aspect in that the player will have no issues settling in the North West.”

Bournemouth want to sell Dean Huijsen ASAP

Bailey has further noted that Bournemouth want to sell Huijsen as soon as possible.

The Cherries are aware that they need to find a replacement for the defender.

The journalist has added that Spanish and European giants Real Madrid are keen on the defender, too.

Bailey wrote in TBR: “Bournemouth do want this done quickly to help them progress with finding his replacement.

“Huijsen and his camp would like it, but they are waiting – they are assessing. In conversations I have had with clubs on the continent, I would not rule Real Madrid or Bayern Munich out of this hunt just yet.”

