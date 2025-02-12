Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Dean Huijsen, with a report in Spain revealing why the Bournemouth defender is keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, while a top attacking midfielder has been urged not to join Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth have been one of the surprise packages of the season, with the Cherries just three points off the Premier League top four and having a realistic chance of playing in the Champions League in the 2025-26 campaign. Huijsen has been a major player in Andoni Iraola’s side and a big reason why the south-coast side have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as one of the first names on the Cherries’ teamsheet.

The 19-year-old defender has scored two goals in 21 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season, and his impressive displays have made him the world’s most desirable defender.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported this week that Liverpool have Huijsen on their shortlist.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the teenager, with sources telling us that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been impressed with the Bournemouth as well.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have taken a shine to Huijsen too, according to reports in Spain. Tottenham, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also claimed to be interested in the Spain Under-21 international.

A new report in Fichajes has claimed that Huijsen wants to sign for Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Bournemouth defender has reportedly “already given the thumbs up” to a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Huijsen would be delighted to play for Madrid and “believes that his possible arrival in the Spanish capital would be a definitive step forward in his career”.

The report has noted that “the challenge of competing in one of the biggest clubs in the world is especially tempting” for the former Juventus prospect.

Florian Wirtz told to snub Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz is another young player that Madrid are interested in signing in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old Germany international attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals and given 12 assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has said that he would love for the youngster to join Bayern Munich and has urged him to turn down a potential move to Madrid.

Matthaus said: “If I could make a wish, I would want Florian Wirtz to move to Bayern Munich. I have a feeling that he will stay at Bayer until the 2026 World Cup, but if I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t do that. Also, I wouldn’t go to Real Madrid.

“Wirtz is a young player and has a lot to learn, especially if Xabi Alonso continues to work at Bayer Leverkusen. That’s why I don’t think Wirtz will leave Bayer after this season.”

Madrid beat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League Knockout Round Playoff tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Vinicius Junior did not score in the match, but the Brazil international forward provided the assist for Jude Bellingham’s injury-time winner.

After the match, the superstar addressed speculation on his future and made it clear that despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, he wants to stay at Madrid.

Vinicius Junior said: “I don’t know anything either, nobody has spoken to me.

“I have to speak to the president and I hope I can stay here for a long time. This competition gives us something more and I want to make history.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Madrid have surged into the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in LaLiga and has been superb for Sociedad over the years.

Arsenal are pushing to reach a pre-contract with the midfielder, but Los Blancos are looking to make a move and secure his services.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is on Madrid’s radar.

Murillo has been one of Forest’s best players this season, as Nuno’s side aim to finish in the Premier League top four.

We understand that Chelsea are also keen admirers of the Brazilian youngster.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.