Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hugely disappointed that Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, as the defender gets compared to a Los Blancos legend.

Huijsen emerged as one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League last season and was a star for Bournemouth. The 20-year-old Spain international centre-back made 26 starts and six substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and giving two assists in the process.

Madrid were looking to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and snapped up Huijsen for £50million.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that despite interest from Premier League champions Liverpool and Conference League winners Chelsea, Madrid secured a deal for Huijsen in just six hours.

Defensa Central has now revealed that Man City manager Guardiola also wanted to sign Huijsen and has been hugely impressed by how he is playing for Madrid at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Barcelona boss is very angry that Man City could not sign the £50m Spain international centre-back.

Defensa Central has noted in the headline: ‘Guardiola is amazed by Huijsen’s performance at Real Madrid and scolds City’.

The report has claimed that this is what Guardiola has been saying: “They’ve screwed us with this signing.

“He’s going to make a career at Madrid and spend years there. We should have tried to sign him because he’s a top player.”

While adding that Guardiola ‘regrets about failing’ to land Huisen, Defensa Central has noted that when Man City ‘explored the option’ of signing him, the Spaniard was ‘very clear’ that he wanted to join only Madrid.

Dean Huijsen earning rave reviews at Real Madrid

Huijsen has been starring for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Alonso’s side reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

The young Spaniard has shown maturity beyond his years and has seamlessly settled into arguably the biggest club in the world.

Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been so impressed with Huijsen that he has compared him to Los Blancos legend Toni Kroos.

Valverde said on June 29: “Dean Huijsen carries the ball very well and gave a pass like Toni Kroos.”

Former Madrid head coach Fabio Capello has also been impressed with Huijsen and has slammed Juventus for letting him go in the first place.

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week: “I am surprised that Juventus didn’t see the clear potential of the boy.

“Huijsen didn’t just suddenly become good. If he’s playing for Real Madrid at 20, he’s surely good enough for Juventus.

The Madrid defender himself enthused about the chance to play for Los Blancos.

Huijsen said during his presentation in June: “I want to thank the president and the club for their trust.

“I’ve wanted to be here since day one, since they called me, I didn’t consider any other team. I’m joining the best club in the world, and I’m here to give my all.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can and remain humble. Hopefully, we can win lots of trophies together, starting with the Club World Cup.

“Madrid is the club of my life, and I hope to be here for many years to come. Hala Madrid.”

