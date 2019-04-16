Dean Saunders in laughable Goal of Season claim over Aubameyang poach

Former Wales striker Dean Saunders has made a bizarre claim over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s decisive goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford.

Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes into the Monday night clash, closing down Ben Foster before diverting the ball into the net with his challenge on the Watford keeper.

And Saunders – who played for the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Derby County in his career – has claimed that Aubameyang’s poach was the best goal of the season.

It’s an extraordinary claim given that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a stunning effort from outside the box in the same weekend, but Saunders seems serious.

He told talkSPORT: “Aubameyang’s goal – and this is going to sound stupid – but that’s Goal of the Season, for me.

“You look at Salah’s goal and you think, ‘how can that be better?’ But Aubameyang has chased a lost cause, he’s closed down Ben Foster and turned it into a goal.

“Personally, being a striker and coaching strikers, I enjoyed that goal more than Salah’s. He didn’t have to do it, it’s effort and determination.

“He’s made a goal out of absolutely nothing and won Arsenal the game.”

The goal took Aubameyang’s Premier League tally for the season up to 18 goals, just one behind Salah and Sergio Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot.