Dean Smith points out fact that proves Aston Villa are making history

Dean Smith was pleased that Aston Villa were back to being their usual selves against Arsenal.

Bouncing back from their 3-1 loss to West Ham in their last game, Villa were back to their best as they beat Arsenal 1-0.

Ollie Watkins scored within two minutes to give Villa their second win against Arsenal this season – a fact that Smith was keen to point out after the game.

BBC Sport: “That’s the first time we’ve done the double over Arsenal since the inception of the Premier League in 1992-93.

“These players like to make history as we’ve seen in the last couple of years.

“It was a real hard-working performance. We got away from that against West Ham on Wednesday.

“We’ve got the quality to score goals but that was more like us. A real dogged display against a good offensive team.

“We started at a good intensity. We charged down balls from Arsenal and pounced on errors.”

Smith coy on European challenge

Villa could rise into the European places if they win their games in hand, as they continue their fine 2020-21 campaign.

It has been a stark contrast to the previous season, in which they were nearly relegated. But while fans may be looking up, Smith is not getting carried away about finishing in the European places yet.

He said: “We’re not looking that far ahead. People talk about that and you fall flat on your face against West Ham.”

