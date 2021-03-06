Aston Villa manager Dean Smith stated part of his side’s display versus Wolves was their best since December, and admitted to “lacking something” in Jack Grealish’s absence.

Aston Villa had to make do with a single point after their match with Wolves somehow ended goalless.

The home side twice struck the post in the first half, but Wolves emerged with renewed vigour after the break.

Romain Saiss prodded over from one yard out after Conor Coady had struck the post seconds earlier.

Villa’s draw owed much to superstar stopper Emiliano Martinez who denied Coady late on from close range.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Smith said: “It was a game of two halves. The first half was the best we’ve played since December. Ollie Watkins pulled one back when he could have had a shot. In the second half I thought Wolves were really good. So it’s probably a fair result.

“There were some big chances missed. Whenever Jack Grealish is not playing you are always lacking something. I know Wolves are missing Raul Jimenez but they are a good team.

“I keep saying there is a lot of inconsistency around the Premier League at the moment with the exception of Manchester City. There is tiredness and fatigue.”

“We’re doing well without Grealish” – Watkins

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “I couldn’t do much more about the shot that hit the bar. I hit that sweet and started to celebrate.

“There were a couple of other opportunities I felt I could have done better. We started the game really positively. One of our main players Jack Grealish is one of the best players in the Premier League.

“Obviously we want him in the team but we’re doing well without him. I’m confident we can score goals without him. We came out in the second half with good intensity but we dropped deep and didn’t create too much.”

